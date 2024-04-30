New coaching duo Gillespie and Kirsten set to elevate Pakistan cricket

LAHORE - Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirst­en have been appointed as the head coaches for the Test and limited-overs teams, respec­tively. Both coaches, celebrated for their illustrious cricketing backgrounds and coaching acu­men, shared their visions and strategies in the 48th edition of the PCB Podcast.

Gillespie, speaking from Cape Town, expressed his enthusi­asm about his role and his love for Test cricket. “Test cricket is the ultimate challenge, testing both technique and tempera­ment. I am here not to reinvent the wheel but to enhance the strengths of the Pakistan Test team,” he stated.

He emphasized the impor­tance of playing a style of cricket that suits the team, focusing on resilience and discipline. “We are in an entertainment business, and I want our team to showcase their skills, entertain, and more importantly, win,” Gillespie add­ed. Kirsten, joining the podcast from Ahmedabad, highlighted the allure of coaching Pakistan, which he considers one of the top cricketing assignments glob­ally. “The opportunity to work with some of the world’s best cricketers in Pakistan is incred­ibly exciting,” said Kirsten. He stressed the importance of creat­ing a conducive environment for players to express themselves and unlock their potential.

Both coaches are on a two-year contract, with Kirsten tak­ing over his duties after com­pleting his current stint with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, and Gillespie starting in July ahead of the home Test series against Bangladesh. Azhar Mahmood has also been confirmed as the all-format assistant coach for the next two years, adding to the experienced coaching lineup.

Gillespie also discussed the critical role of fans in cricket, acknowledging the passion of Pakistani supporters. “Our fans are integral to the game; their support is crucial, and I want to assure them that any tough days will not be for lack of effort or preparation,” he noted. On his part, Kirsten discussed his coach­ing philosophy, focusing on con­sistency and continuity. “I’m a big believer in backing our players, ensuring stability in the team. It’s essential for building confidence and helping players perform at their peak,” he explained.

The appointments have gener­ated excitement among fans and players alike, with high expecta­tions for Pakistan cricket’s fu­ture under the guidance of these distinguished coaches.