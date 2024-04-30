NHA annual audit reveals non-recovery of Rs29.80b

ISLAMABAD - At the time when Federal Minister for the Communications Abdul Aleem Khan is focusing to double the revenue of the National Highway Authority, the audit officials raised serious question mark on the performance of authority’s revenue section, pointing out non-recovery of Rs29.80 billion.

The revenue section falls under the jurisdictional control of Member Finance and it is responsible to collect most of the revenue under different heads ie toll tax, weigh stations, fines etc.

However, in a preliminary audit objection raised during the annual audit, the total outstanding receivables against private contractors have been surged to Rs29.80 billion and NHA has been failed to recover such a huge amount due to its weak financial controls and oversight. “As per NHA Code, the authority shall be responsible for collecting/ generating revenues either directly or through legally executed contracts for Corridor Management with Corridor Management Contractors,” the audit maintained, adding; “Audit noted during review of the RMA financial Statements for the year 2022-23 that an amount of Rs29,808.096 million was shown as receivable.”

The audit para stated further that this resulted in non-recovery of NHA dues on account of toll collection and weigh station collection of Rs29,808.096 million.

The audit maintains that the non-recovery of NHA dues was due to weak financial controls and lack of oversight and recommended early recovery of NHA dues and imposition of delay charges for the period of default under intimation to audit.

To get the department’s version on the issue, The Nation has approached Member Finance NHA Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, who deputed General Manager Revenue Taimoor Hassan to respond but, besides repeated requests, he did not reply till filing of this report.

It is pertinent to mention here that NHA mainly depends upon toll tax and weigh stations and currently both are being managed through private and public sector contractors. However, the concerned department mostly try to hide the even unclassified information without mentioning any reason.