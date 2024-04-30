Noon & Co. opens sore in Lahore

LAHORE - Noon & Co., a name synonymous with the preservation and revival of stone craft in Pakistan, celebrated the opening of their store in Lahore. This opening follows that of their Islamabad Flagship studio, opening in the summer of 2022.
Led by its founder Taimur Noon, Noon & Co is an artisanal guild working on the preservation and revival of the ancient Gandhara art of stone crafting in South Asia and has become a household name through their diverse stoneware products, including sinks, bathtubs, lighting, furniture, ornaments and accessories.
“A legacy of forgotten, it was the people of the Indian subcontinent that mastered the skill of stone craft. Developed in the Gandhara region, of what is now predominantly northwest Pakistan, this style came to be known as Gandhara Art. Today these stone crafted masterpieces are found across museums in Europe, America and Asia. Yet, this 2000-year old artistic tradition has been under threat of extinction. At Noon & Co., we work mainly with these generational Gandhara stonemasons. While remaining true to the region’s elemental cultural heritage of Indo Greek artistic traditions, we rediscover the diminishing art of expert craftsmanship in luxury stoneware,” stated Taimur Noon.
Located at 134 – DD, CCA Phase 4, DHA, Noon & Co. endeavors to increase accessibility and visibility of their curated pieces of stone craft for patrons across the city of Lahore and beyond. The Lahore flasghsip store has been curated by interior designer, Ayesha Noon. Indeed each piece from Noon & Co. embodies a history and story of its own and almost each piece is made as a one off only, with no two pieces being the same.