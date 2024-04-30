Noon & Co. opens store in Lahore

LAHORE - Noon & Co., a name synonymous with the preservation and revival of stone craft in Pakistan, celebrat­ed the opening of their store in La­hore. This opening follows that of their Islamabad Flagship studio, opening in the summer of 2022.

Led by its founder Taimur Noon, Noon & Co is an artisanal guild working on the preservation and revival of the ancient Gandhara art of stone crafting in South Asia and has become a household name through their diverse stone­ware products, including sinks, bathtubs, lighting, furniture, orna­ments and accessories.

“A legacy of forgotten, it was the people of the Indian subcon­tinent that mastered the skill of stone craft. Developed in the Gandhara region, of what is now predominantly northwest Paki­stan, this style came to be known as Gandhara Art. Today these stone-crafted masterpieces are found across museums in Eu­rope, America and Asia. Yet, this 2000-year old artistic tradition has been under threat of extinc­tion. At Noon & Co., we work mainly with these generational Gandhara stonemasons. While remaining true to the region’s elemental cultural heritage of Indo-Greek artistic traditions, we rediscover the diminishing art of expert craftsmanship in luxury stoneware,” stated Taimur Noon.

Located at 134 – DD, CCA Phase 4, DHA, Noon & Co. en­deavors to increase accessibil­ity and visibility of their curated pieces of stone craft for patrons across the city of Lahore and be­yond. The Lahore flagship store has been curated by interior designer, Ayesha Noon. Indeed each piece from Noon & Co. em­bodies a history and story of its own and almost each piece is made as a one-off only, with no two pieces being the same.