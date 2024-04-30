OPF to set up new female academic block in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD - The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, is set to establish the OPF Higher Secondary Girls School Academic Block, showcasing the govern­ment’s commitment to providing quality educa­tion to the children of overseas Pakistanis.

According to an official source, the construction of a new Academic Block at OPF Girls Higher Second­ary School, Rawalpindi, reflects the government’s dedication to meeting the educational needs of both the overseas community and the general pub­lic. Currently, the school has 710 students, includ­ing 279 children of Overseas Pakistanis. The new Academic Block, covering an area of 21057 square feet, will accommodate around 300 more students. The construction is estimated to cost Rs.99.93 mil­lion and will include classrooms, daycare facilities, a conference room, an art studio, a medical room, and a cafeteria. Aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development is tirelessly work­ing to provide maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expatriates globally, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the national economy. The government expresses optimism about the piv­otal role overseas Pakistanis can play in national development, leveraging their knowledge, exper­tise, and global exposure for the country’s better­ment. Commending the management of OPF for the successful launch of the new academic block at OPF Girls Higher Sec­ondary School, Rawal­pindi, officials emphasize the importance of such initiatives in fostering educational growth.