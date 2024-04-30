Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Opposition leader raps govt for arrest of wheat farmers

Web Desk
7:04 PM | April 30, 2024
National

Leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar says the "TikTok government has failed to address the issue of wheat procurement".  

The Sunni Ittehad Council leader said the farmers were facing economic hardships.  

Speaking to reporters in the Punjab Assembly, he said the government had yet to formulate policy on wheat. 

“Police have been arresting farmers for the last two days, apart from the PTI workers. The farmers’ wheat is being ruined on roads and police are raiding their houses,” he said.

He said the prime minister had pledged to buy 1.8 million tons of wheat but PASSCO had not been issued any direction.

