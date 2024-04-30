Pakistan committed to DCO initiatives, says Dar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reiterated commitment to the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) initiatives.
Secretary General of DCO Deemah Alyahya called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, on the sidelines of the Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development of the World Economic Forum (WEF) taking place in Riyadh from April 28-29, 2024 to discuss the matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, the Secretary General recounted her successful visit to Pakistan earlier this month and appreciated Pakistan’s great potential for technological advancement and digital transformation of its economy.
She said Pakistan’s tech-savvy youth was its great strength. She emphasized that as founding member of DCO, Pakistan brings great value to the organization and has a significant role to play in its rise and progress. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister congratulated Secretary General Deemah Alyahya for her commendable services to DCO, and stated that DCO has been able to make great strides in short span of time due to her able leadership.
He underscored the importance of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) in accelerating economic development and the need for the DCO member states to achieve capabilities in emerging technologies in the fast-evolving tech landscape of the world. In this connection, he appreciated DCO for providing the suitable platform to its member states for their digital advancement. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to DCO’s initiatives and expressed his earnest support for organization’s mission of achieving digital prosperity for all. During the meeting, several initiatives for future collaboration also came under discussion.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan and the SG DCO affirmed their resolve to continue close collaboration and cooperation for the economic development and digital transformation of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other DCO member states.
Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan. During the meeting, Pakistan and Malaysia yesterday vowed to further strengthen the bilateral ties. The two leaders reviewed the broad range of relations with a special focus on enhancing trade and investment ties and agreed to hold the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meeting in Islamabad during the year. The two sides will study the markets and take full advantage of the opportunities offered in various sectors for tangible economic outcomes.