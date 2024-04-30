Pakistan committed to DCO initiatives, says Dar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reiterated com­mitment to the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) initiatives.

Secretary General of DCO Deemah Alyahya called on Deputy Prime Min­ister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, on the sidelines of the Spe­cial Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development of the World Economic Forum (WEF) tak­ing place in Riyadh from April 28-29, 2024 to discuss the matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, the Secre­tary General recounted her successful visit to Pakistan earlier this month and appreciated Pakistan’s great potential for technological advancement and digital transformation of its economy.

She said Pakistan’s tech-savvy youth was its great strength. She emphasized that as founding member of DCO, Paki­stan brings great value to the organiza­tion and has a significant role to play in its rise and progress. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister con­gratulated Secretary General Deemah Alyahya for her commendable services to DCO, and stated that DCO has been able to make great strides in short span of time due to her able leadership.

He underscored the importance of Information Communication Technolo­gies (ICTs) in accelerating economic development and the need for the DCO member states to achieve capabilities in emerging technologies in the fast-evolving tech landscape of the world. In this connection, he appreciated DCO for providing the suitable platform to its member states for their digital ad­vancement. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to DCO’s initiatives and expressed his earnest support for orga­nization’s mission of achieving digital prosperity for all. During the meeting, several initiatives for future collabora­tion also came under discussion.

The Deputy Prime Minister and For­eign Minister of Pakistan and the SG DCO affirmed their resolve to continue close collaboration and cooperation for the economic development and digital transformation of Pakistan, Saudi Ara­bia and other DCO member states.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Utama Haji Mo­hamad Bin Haji Hasan. During the meeting, Pakistan and Malaysia yes­terday vowed to further strengthen the bilateral ties. The two leaders reviewed the broad range of rela­tions with a special focus on enhanc­ing trade and investment ties and agreed to hold the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meet­ing in Islamabad during the year. The two sides will study the markets and take full advantage of the opportu­nities offered in various sectors for tangible economic outcomes.