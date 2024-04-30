Pakistan considers climate change in national curriculum

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, stated on Monday that the Ministry of Climate Change and En­vironmental Coordination is con­templating the inclusion of climate change in the national curriculum, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), to instigate climate aware­ness at the grassroots level.

Expressing these views at the launching ceremony of Pakistan’s Roadmap on Plastics, Khurshid emphasized the necessity for the nation to collectively address cli­mate change, learning from each other’s experiences. She highlight­ed her zero-tolerance stance on single-use plastics and her strict adherence to avoiding drinking water in plastic bottles, stress­ing the urgent need for action to protect aquatic life from the detri­mental effects of plastic pollution.

Khurshid underscored Paki­stan’s commitment to combat plastic pollution by being among the 175 countries that have signed the agreement to eliminate it. She also highlighted Pakistan’s status as the first country in South Asia to launch the “National Plastics Ac­tion Partnership” program of the World Economic Forum. Recogniz­ing that climate change transcends national borders and requires apolitical resolution, Khurshid em­phasized the need for united soci­etal action to address its adverse impacts. She cautioned against the ineffective use of resources, such as organizing seminars in five-star hotels, stating that real solutions require concerted efforts rather than wasteful spending.

Khurshid reiterated that ad­dressing climate change is a prior­ity for the Prime Minister, who is forming a committee, inclusive of the provinces of Kashmir and Gil­git-Baltistan, to implement serious interventions. She emphasized the urgency of addressing climate ca­tastrophes, citing floods in Asia and droughts in Africa, stressing the need for immediate action.