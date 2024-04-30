Pakistan considers climate change in national curriculum

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, stated on Monday that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination is contemplating the inclusion of climate change in the national curriculum, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), to instigate climate awareness at the grassroots level.
Expressing these views at the launching ceremony of Pakistan’s Roadmap on Plastics, Khurshid emphasized the necessity for the nation to collectively address climate change, learning from each other’s experiences. She highlighted her zero-tolerance stance on single-use plastics and her strict adherence to avoiding drinking water in plastic bottles, stressing the urgent need for action to protect aquatic life from the detrimental effects of plastic pollution.
Khurshid underscored Pakistan’s commitment to combat plastic pollution by being among the 175 countries that have signed the agreement to eliminate it. She also highlighted Pakistan’s status as the first country in South Asia to launch the “National Plastics Action Partnership” program of the World Economic Forum. Recognizing that climate change transcends national borders and requires apolitical resolution, Khurshid emphasized the need for united societal action to address its adverse impacts. She cautioned against the ineffective use of resources, such as organizing seminars in five-star hotels, stating that real solutions require concerted efforts rather than wasteful spending.
Khurshid reiterated that addressing climate change is a priority for the Prime Minister, who is forming a committee, inclusive of the provinces of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to implement serious interventions. She emphasized the urgency of addressing climate catastrophes, citing floods in Asia and droughts in Africa, stressing the need for immediate action.