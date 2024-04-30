Pakistan lost Rs800 billion due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has lost Rs800 billion due to IPR violations last year, as the effective protection of intellectual property rights (IPRs) is essential for attracting and re­taining FDI (Foreign Direct Investment). According to the OICCI IPR Survey 2023, infringements resulted in a loss of up to Rs800 billion to the national exchequer last year alone. Companies too reported a total loss of 20% of their turnover due to these infringements.” These views were expressed by M Abdul Aleem, CE/Secretary General of the OICCI, at the launch ceremony of second edition of its IPR Manual ‘Evolution of Intellectual Property Rights in Pakistan: OICCI Per­spective (Edition 2)’ on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Farukh Amil, Chairman of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPOP), stated that “Intellectual Property is directly linked to development in numerous ways and is a critical tool for empow­erment.” He emphasized the necessity for grassroots awareness of the poten­tial of IP, starting as early as at the school level. “The younger generation absolutely must be in step with global knowledge and standards.” The objec­tive of the publication is to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the various aspects of IPR laws in Pakistan for the facilitation of investors and in­novators. The manual will benefit for­eign and local investors understanding of the IPR regime in Pakistan, providing useful IPR related guidelines for law students and practitioners, regulators and people interested in fostering the culture of innovation and inventions.

Usman Javed Altaf, group director (Legal & Intellectual Property), Martin Dow, added that, “These infringements also harm consumers, who may be un­knowingly purchasing counterfeit or substandard products, posing risks to their health and safety.” He noted that the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPOP) must engage with law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to bolster enforcement efforts.

The OICCI members believe that while there is comprehensive IPR leg­islation in place, there is a need for a more robust enforcement of IPR, where IPOP could play a key role in en­suring that the LEAs ensure strict IPR enforcement. Besides speedy court trials, harsh penalties are needed to create a deterrent amongst IPR viola­tors. Moreover, it is recommended to improve the IPR capability of LEAs and judiciary and create an awareness in the society using the media effectively. Aman Ghanchi, Executive Director Le­gal and Company Secretary Unilever Pakistan, added that “Effective use of media is crucial to raise mass aware­ness and protect both customer inter­ests and government revenue streams.”

Innovators and foreign investors give high priority to an effective IPR regime in Pakistan, which is critical for attract­ing FDI and promoting research and innovation in the economy. The OICCI, in its interactions with ministries, gov­ernment officials, academia and me­dia, has been actively promoting an IPR-friendly environment and has led the debate on the protection and strict enforcement of the IPR regime. Its lat­est publication is an updated edition of similar last publication released in Feb­ruary 2019. OICCI has added two new chapters on Plant Breeders Rights and Geographical Indications in this 2023-2024 edition of the OICCI IPR Manual. The Chamber has also updated chap­ters relating to Trademarks, Patents, Copyrights, Designs and Enforcement of IPR to respect latest developments in these critical areas.