Pakistan’s Ashab wins Rochester Proam Squash in USA

LAHORE - Pakistan emerging squash player Mu­hammad Ashab Irfan makes the country proud by winning the US 9000$ Roches­ter Proam Squash Tournament by beating Gomez Dominguez of Mexico by 3-1 in the final held in Huston Squash Club, USA.

After months of hard work and dedica­tion with special support from Houston Squash Club Ashab Iran won his first PSA title as his achievement is even more nota­ble as he is only the second Pakistani play­er to win a PSA title outside of Pakistan in recent years, cementing his position as a rising star in the sport. The second seed and world number 112 from Pakistan looked very energetic and aggressive during the final match of the tournament, Ashab squared off against Gomez Domin­guez in a thrilling encounter as young Ashab emerged triumphant with a 3-1 victory, securing the title with set scores of 12-10, 11-4, 9-11, and 11-9 during 60 minutes decisive game.

As the stakes heightened in the semi-final, Ashab Irfan faced a formidable oppo­nent in Ronald Palamino of Columbia. De­spite dropping two sets, Ashab displayed resilience and determination, ultimately prevailing with a hard-fought 3-2 victory. The set scores reflected the intensity of the match, with Irfan claiming victory with scores of 9-11, 11-9, 11-2, 4-11, and 11-4.

Jahanzeb Khan, owner of Houston Squash Club said that Ashhab Irfan is the second Pakistani player who win the PSA title in abroad is being supported by Hous­ton Squash Club and we are very happy that the young squash players who are making Pakistan name bright in the world.