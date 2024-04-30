Tuesday, April 30, 2024
“Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.” –Hippocrates

Past in Perspective
April 30, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Hip­pocratic Oath, orig­inating in an­cient Greece, was a pledge taken by medical practi­tioners to uphold ethical standards and principles in their practice. It emphasises the duties of physi­cians to priori­tise the well-be­ing of patients, maintain confi­dentiality, and abstain from harm. Though it is not specific to today’s medical ethos, it helped to estab­lish a moral framework for medical professionals and promoting trust between doctors and patients to this day. In the present world, the Hippocrat­ic Oath remains relevant as a guiding principle in healthcare, emphasising the importance of integri­ty, compassion, and professionalism. It serves as a reminder of the ethical responsibilities inherent in the practice of medicine and being a doctor.

