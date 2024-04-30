People duty-bound to take care of special kids: Imran Nazir

SIALKOT - Former opener of Pakistan Cricket Team Imran Nazir vis­ited The Light School, an insti­tution for special children.

Speaking on this occasion, former opener Imran Nazir said it was everyone’s reli­gious and moral duty to take care of underprivileged chil­dren and pay full attention to their development.

“In return, Allah Almighty will bless you with His grace,” he said.

Addressing the school ad­ministration and staff during the visit of special children’s school The Light School, he said he has always been ready to help the schoolchildren for this good cause.

In his address on this occa­sion, former president Sialkot Chamber Tahir Majeed Kapur said the citizens of Sialkot had not only established schools for underprivileged children like The Light School, where they were given free education, but also Sialkot Airport, Sialkot Dry Port, Air Sial, Sirat Study Center and other projects.

Principal Chaudhry Shafqat while expressing his concern about the care of children studying in the school said The Light School was established in 1991, whose founders in­clude the former President of Pakistan Income Tax Bar Aftab Nagra and Akram Raza.