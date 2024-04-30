PM leaves for Pakistan after attending WEF

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for home after attending the special session of World Economic Forum at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

At the Royal Airport terminal in Riyadh, the Prime Minister was seen off by senior officials of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other diplomatic staff.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Emir of Kuwait, Malaysian Prime Minister and high level Saudi officials.

This visit of the Prime Minister was of great significance for Pak-Saudi economic relations.