Poland can help Pakistan combat climate change challenges: Ambassador

LAHORE - The Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, said on Monday that Pakistan is affected by climate change and Poland has expertise in this sector which can be helpful for this country. Talking to the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here, he added that a delegation in this regard would be visiting Pakistan in the last week of May to engage with the government and private sector at federal and provincial levels. It is pertinent to mention here that the delegation needs complete assistance from government and the private sector to fetch results in assisting Pakistan to combat the persisting issue of climate change. On this occasion, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar assured the Ambassador that all necessary arrangements would be made to ensure that the delegation is received in a befitting manner, facilitating constructive dialogue and meaningful engagement. The Ambassador said that it is time to enhance collaboration between Poland and Pakistan for fighting common challenges like the climate change. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that climate changes have badly affected Pakistan and to overcome this issue, technology from Poland can be beneficial for Pakistan. The Ambassador said that European Union is the bigger receiver of Pakistani products and Poland has supported the inclusion of Pakistan in the GSP Plus under which Pakistani products have access to the European market. He added that Poland is serving as a significant gateway for Pakistan’s exports towards Europe. He said that trade between Poland and Pakistan is on the rise. Poland wants to enhance cooperation in trade and investment. “We would encourage people to come to Pakistan. We would like to bring them to Lahore.” He said that Poland and Pakistan are enjoying friendly and solid relations based on mutual honor and understanding. He said that the bilateral agenda concentrated on diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation and the development of people-to-people relations during the last six decades. The Ambassador said that Polish oil and gas company is operating in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski said that Poland is one of the fastest growing export markets for Pakistan and wants to expand its presence here. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Poland is an important economy in EU and has strategic location as it shares borders with countries like Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Germany.