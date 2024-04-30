Police deployed to secure Polio campaign teams

Rawalpindi - The police will provide foolproof security to anti-polio campaign supervisors, health workers, and teams, informed a spokesman on Monday.

“A total of 1400 well-equipped jawans and police officers have been deployed to provide security cover to 677 teams of polio workers across the district following the orders of top bosses of Rawalpindi police,” he said. The Special Polio Eradication campaign is continuing in the district on the orders of the Punjab government. He said that more than 1400 police officers and officials have been deployed for the security of 677 polio teams. He said that security cover has been provided to the polio workers in all the Union Councils of the city, including 37 UCs of the city. He said that the senior police officers are monitoring the cops on duty and also briefing them in order to improve the security of polio teams.

In a statement, SSP Operations Rawalpindi Flight Lt (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that patrolling has been enhanced in the areas in order to keep a vigil on suspicious elements. He said that cops on motorcycles have also been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas.