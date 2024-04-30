Police starts ‘Nashaa Ab Nahi’ drive against drugs

ISLAMABAD - In response to the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nashaa Ab Nahi” cam­paign to eradicate narcotics and safeguard youngsters from the curse of drugs, a public relations officer said on Monday. As part of this initiative, Islamabad Police officers are conducting special awareness campaigns on the harms of drugs and their prevention. Dur­ing the past week, Islamabad Police teams took effective action against drug dealers, re­sulting in the arrest of 98 individuals. Seized items included 16.99 kilograms of hashish, 27.92 kilograms of heroin, 3.75 kilograms of ice, and 380 bottles of liquor. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway.

The IGP Islamabad emphasized that “Nashaa Ab Nahi” is a movement initiated by Islamabad Police, where drug use will not be tolerated, and those involved in drug ped­dling will be dealt with severely. He further stated that excessive drug use among young people and students is destructive to both their health and future. Addiction is not just an individual problem but also the cause of ruin for entire families and societies. It’s a disease that not only ruins the lives of hun­dreds of young people but also subjects them to various distresses. The IGP Islam­abad urges citizens to support Islamabad Police in combating drugs and commit to the “Nashaa Ab Nahi” movement. “Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity related to drug peddling to their respective police stations or at the emergency helpline “Pucar-15,” or the “ICT-15” app.