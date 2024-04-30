Price magistrates raid to enforce Roti prices

RAWALPINDI - The Price Magistrates are conducting raids to check prices of Roti and Naan, as announced by DC Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema. He mentioned that following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the price of 100 grams of Roti was set at Rs 16, and 120 grams of Naan at Rs 20. The government is undertaking all necessary measures to ensure compliance with the fixed prices of Roti and Naan, stated Hasan Waqar Cheema, emphasizing strict actions against profiteers selling these items above the prescribed rates. The objective of the administration is to enforce the fixed prices of Naan and Roti, stated the DC, noting a reduction in prices following a decrease in flour prices.