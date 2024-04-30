PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,047 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bearish trend on Monday, shedding 1,047.71 points, negative change of 1.44 percent, closing at 71,695.03 points against 72,742.75 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 613,314,754 shares valuing Rs 26.314 billion were traded during the day as compared to 541,144,650 shares valuing Rs 22.589 billion the last day. Some 385 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 133 of them record­ed gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 21 remained unchanged. The three top trading compa­nies were Hascol Petrol with 60,072,684 shares at Rs 8.11 per share, Fauji Fert Bin with 35,168,028 shares at Rs 35.62 per share and Pace (Pak) Lim­ited with 32,652,000 shares at Rs3.49 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 86.32 per share price, clos­ing at Rs 1,239.14, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 31.33 rise in its per share price to Rs694.78.