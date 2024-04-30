PWD KP provided health, family planning campaign materials

PESHAWAR - DAFPAK, a leading organisation dedicated to enhancing population health outcomes in Pakistan, has marked a pivotal collaboration with the Population Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PWD KP) through the formal handover of the campaign assets of its communication platform Khairkhwah and materials and toolkits developed under the Public Sector Service Delivery (PSSD) component of DAFPAK.

Key government figures and health sector leaders gather at the event held on Monday, signifying the integral role of government collaboration in the programme’s next stages and a joint commitment to improving family planning and healthcare services in the region.

The event featured speeches from prominent government officials, including Director General Population Welfare Department, Ayesha Ihsan, and Director General of Health Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shaukat Ali acknowledging the program’s contributions to enhancing healthcare and family planning services.

The DAFPAK Programme is valued at £90 million and recognised as the largest donor-funded family planning initiative in Pakistan. Two of the key components of the programme focus on behaviour change communication through the multi-channel, multi-category brand Khairkhwah and delivering quality family planning services to users through public sector health facilities.

The initiative aims to boost demand for modern contraceptives and eliminate barriers to family planning utilization. The brand has played a pivotal role in breaking barriers and normalizing family planning practices in Pakistan, reaching over 95 million people through television, more than 20 million through print and outdoor advertising, 36 million through social media, and 4.5 million directly through community outreach.

During the event, DAFPAK’s Public Sector Service Delivery (PSSD) Project Team Leader for KP, Hassan Mehmood Khan provided an insightful presentation detailing the project’s key impacts, achievements, and insights, highlighting the comprehensive approach taken to address family planning needs in the region. DG PWD, KP Ayesha Ihsan, said, “This collaboration is a testament to the shared commitment to improving reproductive health. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with KhairKhwah in advancing our goals.”

In a ceremonial highlight, M&C Saatchi, the Behaviour Change Communication lead for DAFPAK, completed the formal handover of campaign assets to the Population Welfare Department KP. These materials are tailored to support long-term health improvements and behavioural change within the community.