Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Rana Sanaullah appointed PM's adviser on political affairs

Rana Sanaullah appointed PM's adviser on political affairs
Web Desk
9:55 PM | April 30, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday appointed former federal minister Rana Sanaullah as prime minister's adviser on political affairs. 

A statement from the Presidency said President Zardari approved the appointment on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice under Article 93A of the Constitution.

The statement added that Rana Sanaullah would hold the rank of a federal minister.

Earlier, advice regarding the appointment of Rana Sanaullah was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari. After the approval of the president, the Cabinet Division will issue Rana Sanaullah's notification.

It is worth noting that during the previous term of the PML-N, Rana Sanaullah served as the federal interior minister. However, he lost his seat from Faisalabad in the general elections of 2024.

Also Read: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appointed deputy prime minister

The appointment follows the PML-N government's decision on Sunday to designate Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar – a trusted ally of Nawaz Sharif – as deputy prime minister. 

Ishaq Dar becomes Pakistan's fourth deputy prime minister. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has previously served as the deputy prime minister of Pakistan.

Dar’s appointment coincides with PM Shehbaz’s visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) special meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy.

Back in March, Ishaq Dar was appointed the country’s foreign minister after the PML-N and the PPP formed a coalition government following the Feb 8 general elections.

