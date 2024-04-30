RDA chief orders crackdown on illegal construction

RAWALPINDI - The Director General (DG) of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, has directed the authorities to take strict action against illegal construction. In a recent meeting chaired by the DG, the MP&TE Directorate of RDA has been instructed to make concerted efforts to provide relief to citizens regarding residential and commercial building construction.

The DG emphasized non-discriminatory enforcement against illegal constructions, encroachments, and commercial activities in residential areas. Additionally, the Estate Management Directorate of RDA has been urged to expedite property transfer cases.