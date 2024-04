ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hear­ing till May 29, rental power project reference against PPPP Leader, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. AC-II Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the refer­ence lodged by National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) regarding the matter. During hearing, the judge said that he had to go to the Adial Jail for hearing of a case so this reference could not be heard today. He sought arguments from respondents till next date and adjourned the case.