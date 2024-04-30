Regional Resurgence

Pakistan is starting to make significant strides in its regional cooperation efforts. As discussions with Iran on the gas pipeline are making good progress, Pakistan seems to be bolstering ties with all of its key part­ners, particularly in its plans to improve bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia.

The meeting between the PM and Saudi Officials was held on the side­lines of the World Economic Forum’s special gathering, meant to high­light the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening economic ties, and setting ambitious targets for investment for the next 12-18 months. Be­ing picked by the Saudis shows that they do see potential within the na­tion, and Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al Kasabi cited Pakistan as a high priority for investment and trade. There is certainly a growing sense of confidence in Pakistan’s current leadership and its trajectory towards development. Our developmental priorities are largely focused on our agricultural and energy sectors, and it is good to see that Saudi interests are aligning on this front. Nevertheless, the prospect of investments is a good sign that the current government is making well-intentioned and concerted efforts to navigate a path of prosperity for the nation.

Amidst these economic strides, the PM also had some fruitful discus­sions on healthcare cooperation, particularly with billionaire philan­thropist Bill Gates. Most of the discussions centered around the eradi­cation of polio, but the potential of collaboration with an entity like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is boundless. Immunization, nutri­tion, and disaster management – these are pillars of a major reformation Pakistan is seeking at the moment, and we need all the help we can get.

Leveraging such partnerships is imperative. Working with a partner like the Gates holds the promise of not only addressing our persistent health issues but also building resilience against diseases exacerbated by climate-related disasters, such as the increased spread of dengue and malaria following our annual monsoon season.

In our battle against climate change, disaster preparedness, and cli­mate-resistant infrastructure are our best weapons against this threat, and these are two factors that the BMGF has extensive experience with from their previous work in other countries facing similar issues. Gates, much like the Saudis, seems to be a lot more willing to work with Shar­if’s government – perhaps due to its proactivity – and if there is an open­ing here, we should strike while the iron is hot.