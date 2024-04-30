Robbers plague twin cities, targeting citizens

Rawalpindi - Crime rates have surged in the twin cities as two dacoits shot and injured a university student during a mobile snatching attempt, according to informed sources on Monday. Additionally, robbers and dacoits have targeted other citizens, including women, depriving them of their purses and valuables in various parts of the twin cities.

The incident occurred when Ahmed Hassan, a student, was walking on the road outside Quaid e Azam University. Two armed dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint, attempting to snatch his mobile phone. When Hassan resisted, the dacoits fired at him, resulting in a bullet wound to his foot. He was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The perpetrators managed to flee the scene before the authorities arrived.

In another incident, a robber snatched a purse from a woman within the jurisdiction of Police Station Dhamial and escaped. Meanwhile, two armed dacoits robbed a man of his motorcycle and mobile phone in the same area. Additionally, burglars broke into a house within the limits of Wah Cannt Police Station, making off with valuables worth millions of rupees.

Ali Arghaman Shiekh, a resident of Abu Talib Road Lalazar, reported to the police that burglars had entered his house while his family was out visiting relatives. They stole valuables worth millions, including gold ornaments, cash, and a motorcycle. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Residential and commercial robberies and dacoities have become commonplace in the area, with residents living in fear while police action appears inadequate.

Police shoot dead suspected dacoits in Rawat encounter

A police party has shot dead two suspected dacoits in an “encounter” in the limits of Police Station Rawat on Monday, according to informed sources.

However, the two other suspects managed to flee from the scene while police have launched a search operation to arrest the criminals, they added. A police spokesman, on the other hand, claimed the two suspects were killed by firing from their own accomplices.

According to sources, a police party was on routine patrol in Bahria Town Phase 8 when the cops spotted some suspects riding motorcycles. They signaled the suspects to stop for checking, upon which the suspects opened fire. The police also retaliated and killed two suspects. The other accomplices managed to flee from the scene while firing gunshots into the air, sources said. Police recovered a motorcycle and weapons from the suspects. A heavy contingent rushed to the scene. The bodies of the suspects were moved to the hospital for autopsy.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi Flight Lt (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar appreciated the efforts of Rawat police for facing the suspects bravely. He said that the process of identification of the suspects is underway and that police are fully prepared to protect the lives and property of the public.