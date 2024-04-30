SAF, GCT leaders offer collaboration for enhanced education accountability, transparency

KARACHI - The chiefs of non-profits Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) and Green Crescent Trust (GCT) have offered to the new federal and provincial governments in the country to fully assist in the formation of a mechanism to ensure maximum accountability and transparency in spending the massive budgets for school education. SAF Chair­man, Shahid Afridi, and GCT CEO, Zahid Afridi, extended this joint of­fer to new governments formed in the centre and provinces after the 2024 general polls while speaking at the joint SAF-GCT fundraiser.

Both were of the consensus view that greater accountability and transparency in spending education budgets of federal and provincial governments could turn around the lives of millions of underprivileged students en­rolled in government schools. “Every year billions of rupees are spent on running government schools with very unsatisfactory output as the enrolled students from deprived communities don’t get quality education,” said GCT CEO Zahid Saeed. He said the government schooling system in Sindh spent around Rs4,000 per month to educate each of its stu­dents. “Whereas merely Rs1,500 are spent on a student enrolled in the charitable schools jointly run by the SAF and GCT,” he said.

He said that despite this de­creased spending up to 60 per­cent of the students who passed out from these charitable schools obtained A-1 grades in matricula­tion examinations. “We have cre­ated this low-cost model for run­ning a quality schooling system and we are fully ready to replicate the same for the federal and pro­vincial governments to transform their schools,” he said. He told the audience that with the active sup­port of the concerned philanthro­pists and donors, the SAF and GCT through a network of charitable schools in Sindh had been trans­forming the lives of 35,000 chil­dren from impoverished families.