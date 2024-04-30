Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Safe City Islamabad traces 433 cases, aids probes

Israr Ahmad
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad  -   Officials of Safe City Islamabad have disclosed that out of 1,112 cases of various natures reported in the first four months of 2024, 433 cases have been traced. Additionally, 250 investigation officers have benefited from the assistance of Safe City Islamabad in resolving cases, according to a police spokesman on Monday. The initiative, under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has been instrumental in crime prevention, as stated by a public relations officer.

The effectiveness of Safe City Islamabad’s modern surveillance infrastructure has been underscored by the DIG Safe City/Traffic, emphasizing its role in ensuring the city’s safety, preventing crimes, and safeguarding citizens’ lives and property. Notably, 42% of crimes have been solved through the Safe City Command and Control Center, with surveillance cameras installed on both internal and external routes playing a crucial role in identifying suspects.

Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to the Islamabad Police helpline “Pucar- 15” or via the “ICT-15” app. This collaborative effort between law enforcement and the public aims to enhance security and maintain a safe environment within the city.

Israr Ahmad

