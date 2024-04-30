Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Saif critical of appointing Dar as Deputy PM

Our Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Saif on Monday said, “Ishaq Dar, dissatisfied with the role of Foreign Minister, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.”

Barrister Saif claimed that the Sharif family is allocating significant national portfolios among themselves. “Ishaq Dar’s discontent with the Foreign Minister post led to his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister, a position not constitutionally recognised. The Sharif family’s actions are undermining Pakistan’s integrity, turning it into a patronage state/banana republic.”

Barrister Saif said, “The Sharif family is pursuing personal agendas in their illegitimate government, mocking the importance of national portfolios by utilising fraudulent means, such as fake form 47, to secure their government.”

Abducted sessions judge unconditionally released: CTD

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024