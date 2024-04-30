Saif critical of appointing Dar as Deputy PM

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Saif on Monday said, “Ishaq Dar, dissatisfied with the role of Foreign Minister, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.”

Barrister Saif claimed that the Sharif family is allocating significant national portfolios among themselves. “Ishaq Dar’s discontent with the Foreign Minister post led to his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister, a position not constitutionally recognised. The Sharif family’s actions are undermining Pakistan’s integrity, turning it into a patronage state/banana republic.”

Barrister Saif said, “The Sharif family is pursuing personal agendas in their illegitimate government, mocking the importance of national portfolios by utilising fraudulent means, such as fake form 47, to secure their government.”