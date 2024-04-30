SIC chief advises PTI to quit assemblies if Imran not freed

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Sahibzada Ha­mid Raza on Monday stunned many by advising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to con­sider resigning from assemblies if former prime minister Imran Khan is not released from jail in coming weeks. “PTI leadership need to consider re­signing from assemblies and coming out on streets if Imran Khan didn’t get justice in coming weeks,” Chairman SIC, a major ally of PTI, said in a state­ment on X (formerly Twitter). Raza said that they were are not sitting in the assemblies to give this government a breathing space. “I will be the first one to resign from National Assembly for Imran Khan,” he also said. After facing a backlash from his own ally PTI following his remarks, Raza in a state­ment clarified that this was his personal opinion.