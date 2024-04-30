Tuesday, April 30, 2024
SIC chief advises PTI to quit assemblies if Imran not freed

SIC chief advises PTI to quit assemblies if Imran not freed
Imran Mukhtar
April 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Chief of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Sahibzada Ha­mid Raza on Monday stunned many by advising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to con­sider resigning from assemblies if former prime minister Imran Khan is not released from jail in coming weeks. “PTI leadership need to consider re­signing from assemblies and coming out on streets if Imran Khan didn’t get justice in coming weeks,” Chairman SIC, a major ally of PTI, said in a state­ment on X (formerly Twitter). Raza said that they were are not sitting in the assemblies to give this government a breathing space. “I will be the first one to resign from National Assembly for Imran Khan,” he also said. After facing a backlash from his own ally PTI following his remarks, Raza in a state­ment clarified that this was his personal opinion.

Imran Mukhtar

