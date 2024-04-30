Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SNGPL disconnects 612 meters on gas theft

Agencies
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday disconnected another 612 connections in Punjab, KPK and Islamabad, during its ongoing crackdown against gas theft. The company also imposed fine worth Rs20.3 million on illegal gas usage by consumers. According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, special teams disconnected 36 connections in Peshawar, with fines exceeding Rs1.2 million imposed. Similarly, in Lahore and Faisalabad, 15 gas connections were disconnected, and fines amounting to Rs0.4 million were imposed. Authorities in Sahiwal and Multan disconnected 18 gas connections.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024