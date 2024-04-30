Spain’s PM refuses to quit amid probe against his wife

MADRID - Pedro Sánchez has said he will stay on as Spain’s prime minister, following five days of speculation over his future. Mr Sánchez cancelled official engagements last week after a court opened an initial inquiry into his wife over corruption claims. He denounced them as a harassment campaign by right-wing media. “Expressions of solidarity from all sections of society” meant he decided to remain in office, he added.

A series of demonstrations were held around Spain over the weekend, calling for the prime minister to continue in his post. More than 10,000 people gathered in front of the Socialist Party (PSOE)’s headquarters in Madrid in a show of support from the prime minister. “Thanks to this mobilisation, I have decided to continue lead­ing the presidency,” Mr Sánchez said, vowing to carry on “with more strength if possible”.

“This isn’t about the destiny of one leader - it’s about deciding what kind of society we want to be. Our country needs this self-reflection. We have let the mud soil our public life for too long,” he said.

The accusations against Mr Sánchez’s wife, Be­goña Gómez, were brought against her by the or­ganisation Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), led by a man linked to the far-right called Miguel Bernad. On Thursday, Madrid’s public prosecutor called for the probe to be shelved for lack of evidence. Manos Limpias also acknowledged the allega­tions might be incorrect because they were based on online newspaper stories - one of which has already proven to be false.