Street crime rate will be slashed significantly:DIG Faisal Kamran

Lahore Operations Police chief says 50pc drop in street crime rate is doable I Armed patrolling being intensified in crime hotspotsI Hopes city police will soon get required funds to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to patrolling units I All police units are being mobilised to maintain law & order I No justification or clarification will be accepted with regard to police response time: DIG.

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General of Lahore Police (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran Monday said that street crime could be slashed significantly in the provincial metropolis with massive police deployment particularly armed patrolling in the crime hotspots. He said the police department would soon get the required funds to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to the patrolling units including the Dolphin Police Force, the Police Response Unit and anti-Riot unit. He said that no stone would be left unturned to improve service delivery under the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS). “Our main focus is to slash the crime rate particularly street crime. This is quite doable. We are going to intensify armed patrolling in the crime hotspots. The police presence matters and helps prevent crimes. So, we are pulling additional staff from various units and sections to provide maximum strength to the local police stations,” DIG Faisal said this while addressing ‘Meet the Press’ here at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Monday. He also expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in the city. The officer spoke at length while spelling out his priorities and recommended advanced technology for the police force to fight criminals. In the same breath, he also made it clear that the much needed improvement in the police service delivery system would help improve the police image. All efforts will go waste if we could not win the confidence of the people, he said. “If the building is neat and clean and beautiful but the duty officer misbehaves with the victims, complainants or visitors. This is not going to make any difference.” Faisal, who assumed the charge of the Lahore operations police chief last week, has served on key field and administrative posts. Before taking up this new assignment, he was serving as District Police Officer Sargodha. He had also served as SSP (Investigations) in Rawalpindi and DPO Bahawalpur.

‘50 percent drop in crime rate ’

DIG Faisal further said that the city police are taking several initiatives to bring down the crime rate in this sprawling metropolis. “(At least) 50 percent drop in the street crime rate is doable. We are going to achieve this within a few weeks. All we need is effective patrolling in the areas identified as crime hotspots. In addition to the motorcycles squads, the police presence will be ensured across the city in three different shifts. He said that almost 40 to 50 incidents of crime against property were being reported in the city on daily basis. “We are putting measures in place to bring down the crime rate by 50 percent. This will be done within a few weeks,” he claimed. When asked about the reported shortage of funds for the fuel supply to the patrolling units, DIG Faisal said the issue was already brought in the notice of the police high command. “What I can say is that there will be no fuel issue for the patrolling units, he said. Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has assured the department that all available resources will be utilised to meet the demands of the police units, he added.

‘First Information Report ’

While responding to another question, DIG Faisal said that burking of crimes would not be tolerated. The DIG said he had clearly told the Station House Officers that the FIRs would be registered without any delay and as per the law. “If the police do not register the case, it means the criminals will go unpunished. So, this will never be allowed to happen.” In case of any heinous crime happening, the FIR is registered within 24 hours, the DIG said. But the police will hold an initial inquiry if there is an issue of monetary dispute between two parties or there is an application regarding bogus cheque. So, each application will be decided within five days, he added.

‘Police Response time’

DIG Faisal said that the police response time would be improved to immediately help the victims. With the help of modern technology the police response time would be measured regularly and any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. “No justification or clarification will be accepted with regard to the police response time. The police will respond to the victims of crime within minutes and this whole process will be monitored closely. Now, the police officials are bound to visit the crime scene,” he added.

‘Special Initiative Police Stat ions’

The DIG said that the police department has been providing several basic services to the citizens under the Special Initiative Police Stations. The main objective of this initiative is to provide hassle-free services to the local residents under one roof. The police staff working on the front desks is responsible to extend maximum cooperation to the visitors and the victims. From writing an application to forwarding the report immediately to the concerned quarters is the job of the front desk. Everything is documented and calculated in the new police system so there would be a little chance of any error or negligence at any stage.

‘Posting and transfers ’

DIG Faisal Kamran further said that postings and transfers would be made on the basis of the performance of the policemen. The officers with good repute and vast experience will be posted in the field to fight criminals. While ineffective policemen would not be given important assignments, he said.