ISLAMABAD - Theatre Wallay (TW) would organise a 12-week long “acting classes” for students with age 16 plus from May 5, 2024 here in the federal capital. The training will focus on preparing an actor for theatre performance include building an actor’s physical stamina, breathing, and control over his/ her voice, dialogue delivery, understanding character, scene analysis, basic acting techniques, and an understanding of acting for cameras, said a statement issued here.