Three policemen face probe for kidnap for ransom

Police have registered a case against three policemen after an inquiry found them guilty of kidnapping a citizen for ransom.

Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad, ASI Muhammad Ramzan and constable Shamsher of Anti-Vehicle Car Lifting Wing had kidnapped Rafiullah for ransom a few days ago.

On a complaint, a police team investigated the matter and found the three policemen guilty of kidnapping the complainant for ransom.

On the order of the Karachi police chief, a case has been registered against the suspects.

The Karachi police chief in a statement said the police would ensure protection of life and property of people and weed out those creating hurdles in maintaining law and order.