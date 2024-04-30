Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three policemen face probe for kidnap for ransom

Three policemen face probe for kidnap for ransom
Web Desk
7:14 PM | April 30, 2024
Regional, Karachi

Police have registered a case against three policemen after an inquiry found them guilty of kidnapping a citizen for ransom. 

Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad, ASI Muhammad Ramzan and constable Shamsher of Anti-Vehicle Car Lifting Wing had kidnapped Rafiullah for ransom a few days ago. 

On a complaint, a police team investigated the matter and found the three policemen guilty of kidnapping the complainant for ransom. 

On the order of the Karachi police chief, a case has been registered against the suspects. 

The Karachi police chief in a statement said the police would ensure protection of life and property of people and weed out those creating hurdles in maintaining law and order.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024