Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian C’ship

LAHORE - Top national athletes will represent Pakistan in the 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, scheduled to run from May 3 to 8 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City of Abu Dha­bi. This was announced by Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation on Monday and added that around 1,500 athletes from over 30 countries will feature in different categories of the championship, being hosted by Abu Dhabi for the second time in the last three years. “The Pakistan outfit includes senior team members – Mu­hammad Ammar, Isra Was­eem and Kainat Arif, along with junior members Mu­hammad Yousaf Ali, Umar Ya­sin (U-18) and Hamad Baloch (U-16),” the federation said in a statement. Additionally, Dilawar Khan Sannan and Abu Huraira will participate in the Asian Referee Semi­nar and Examination. Tariq Ali, the General Secretary of Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation, will accompany the national team and also represent Paki­stan at the General Assembly of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union. The PJJF President has ex­pressed the hope that the national team would demon­strate standout performance in the championship, build­ing on their success in the 2023 Asian Jiu-Jitsu Champi­onship in Thailand. He also emphasized the federation’s commitment to provide am­ple opportunities to junior athletes and ensure the best possible training to them with the support of Pakistan Sports Board.