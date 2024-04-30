TPL Insurance, Regal Automobiles forge strategic partnership for innovative solutions in auto sector

LAHORE - TPL Insurance, a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Regal Automobiles Industries Ltd. (RAIL), a renowned name in the automotive industry. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony solidifies the alliance between the two entities, paving the way for groundbreaking offerings in the automotive and insurance sectors. As part of this collaboration, customers can now enjoy the convenience of a buy now, pay later scheme for select models including Glory 580 Pro, Prince Pearl, Prince K01, and Humsafar. This deferred payment plan offers flexibility and financial ease, allowing individuals and corporates to acquire their desired vehicles with ZERO financial cost. In addition to the deferred payment plan, the partnership introduces innovative and flexible Motor Takaful products. Aminuddin, CEO of TPL Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are pleased to join forces with Regal Automobiles Industries Ltd. This alliance allows us to offer unparalleled benefits to our customers, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.”
Sohail Usman, Chairman of Regal Automobiles Industries Ltd., commented, “At RAIL, we are continuously striving to enhance the customer experience. This partnership with TPL Insurance marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to provide our customers with convenient payment options and strong insurance coverage.” Adeel Usman, Managing Director of RAIL, added, “The introduction of deferred payment plans, and innovative Motor Takaful products reflects our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings and look forward to delivering value together.”