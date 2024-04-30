TPL Insurance, Regal Automobiles forge strategic partnership for innovative solutions in auto sector

LAHORE - TPL Insurance, a leading provider of innovative insurance solu­tions, has announced a strategic partnership with Regal Automo­biles Industries Ltd. (RAIL), a re­nowned name in the automotive industry. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing cer­emony solidifies the alliance be­tween the two entities, paving the way for groundbreaking offerings in the automotive and insurance sectors. As part of this collabora­tion, customers can now enjoy the convenience of a buy now, pay later scheme for select models including Glory 580 Pro, Prince Pearl, Prince K01, and Humsafar. This deferred payment plan offers flexibility and financial ease, al­lowing individuals and corporates to acquire their desired vehicles with ZERO financial cost. In addi­tion to the deferred payment plan, the partnership introduces in­novative and flexible Motor Taka­ful products. Aminuddin, CEO of TPL Insurance, expressed his en­thusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are pleased to join forces with Regal Automobiles In­dustries Ltd. This alliance allows us to offer unparalleled benefits to our customers, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.”

Sohail Usman, Chairman of Re­gal Automobiles Industries Ltd., commented, “At RAIL, we are continuously striving to enhance the customer experience. This partnership with TPL Insurance marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to pro­vide our customers with con­venient payment options and strong insurance coverage.” Ad­eel Usman, Managing Director of RAIL, added, “The introduction of deferred payment plans, and innovative Motor Takaful prod­ucts reflects our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We are excited about the possibilities that this part­nership brings and look forward to delivering value together.”