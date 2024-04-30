Trained lady health supervisors to be recruited soon, says Minister

Lahore - A 5-member delegation of the World Bank visited the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab and met with Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir. In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on issues related to National Health Support Program, Family Planning, Punjab Human Capital Investment Program. The delegation of the World Bank was led by the Regional Director of Human Development of the World Bank, Ms. Nicole Klingen including Program Leader Human Development Ms. Hnin Hnin Pyne, Senior Health Specialist Manav Bhattarai, Amina Khan and Miss Uzza. Provincial Health Minister has said that 50,000 lady health workers across the province are engaged in primary healthcare at the local level. Better training of lady health workers, lady health supervisors, and lady health visitors will deliver the desired health indicators of this program. The provincial health minister said that for the health of the mother and child, attention should be paid to the nutrition of the mother. Khawaja Imran Nazir said that under the National Health Support System, trained lady health supervisors are being recruited soon. The delegation was given a detailed briefing on Vertical Programs, NHSP, Human Capital Investment Program by Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan. Earlier, the delegation of World Bank made a detailed visit to HISDU and inspected working of the dashboards of vertical programs and drug supply process. During the meeting, the World Bank delegation assured to provide required resources for the improvement of the health sector, upon which, Khawaja Imran Nazir thanked the World Bank. On this occasion, Special Secretaries Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ahmed, PD IRMNCH Dr. Khalil, Consultant Dr. Akhtar Rasheed, CEO PHFMC Dr. Asim Altaf and Dr. Naeem Majeed were also present.