Tribals block Pak-Afghan highway against load-shedding

Khyber - Local tribesmen on Monday blocked the Pak-Afghan highway at Thakia point, Sultan Khel in tehsil Landi Kotal to protest against the excessive power load-shedding reducing the timing for power supply from four to two hours round the clock.

A large number of locals including tribal elders and political parties’ activists and social figures gathered at main highway and put hurdles on the main road suspending movement of vehicular traffic.

The protestors were of the view that previously the high-up of Tribal Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) had assured them to follow a schedule of providing four-hour electricity in 24 hours, however, but now only two-hour power supply was being provided to consumers which couldn’t meet their need.

They threatened that till resuming the old schedule of four hours power supply, they would not give up their agitation.

Due to the road blockade, passengers could not reach their destinations on time and long queues of passengers and export, import vehicles were witnessed on the road. According to the local grid station official, day before yesterday their high officials directed them to provide only two-hour electricity to the 15 feeders.