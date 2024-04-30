Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Tributes paid to Munawar Zarif on 48th death anniversary

Tributes paid to Munawar Zarif on 48th death anniversary
Agencies
April 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The 48th death anniversary of versatile comedian Munawar Zarif was observed on Monday. He was born on December 25, 1940, in Gujranwala. Munawar Zarif was a versatile actor and comedian, earning the title “Shehenshah- i-Zarafat” from his fans. He made his cinematic debut in the Punjabi film Dandian in 1961, and the film Hath Jori gave him his big break in 1964. After an incredible career as a leading comedian, he rose to fame in movies as a supporting character in Pardey Mein Rehney Do, then as a hero in the same year’s Jeera Blade and Banarsi Thug. Between 1961 and 1976, he acted in over 300 movies in a mere 16 years. He was also famous for his out of script dialogue delivery.

Agencies

