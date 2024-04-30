Wheat crop devastated by rain and hailstorms

GUJAR KHAN - Farmers in Gujar Khan, Soha­wa, Jhelum, Kallar Syedan, and Rawat have been severely im­pacted by rain and hailstorms, disrupting the ready-to-harvest wheat crops. The wheat har­vest, which began two weeks ago, was interrupted by inter­mittent rains.

However, heavy downpours and hailstorms hit the areas, causing concerns about the chaff and grains potentially get­ting black in color and sour in taste. Other villages in the area, including Negail, Dora Budhaal, Domeli, Dhoke Amb, Guliana, Dulmi, and Mandra, were also hit by hailstorms. The uncer­tain weather conditions have left farmers helpless, and they are urging the chief minister of Punjab to revise the govern­ment rates, as the current of­fered rates of Rs 3900/mound are not in line with the costs of cultivating this cash crop.

While talking to The Nation, Mirza Fahad Saleem, a wheat grower in Gujar Khan, said that the crop had been severe­ly damaged during the recent spell of rain, adding that farm­ers were expected to suffer heavy losses.

He demanded that the gov­ernment devise a policy for wheat growers on an urgent basis and that a subsidy be provided to support them. According to a well-placed source in the food department, the government was consider­ing a subsidy of Rs. 400–600 per mound of wheat to the farmers hit by the downpour and hailstorms.

He divulged that a sizeable stock of wheat was present in the government reserves as the crop was imported during the last year.

He added that the process of providing bardana to the wheat growers had not started so far. The official further said that the government had set the minimum support price of Rs. 3,900/40 kg of wheat, adding that a mound was being sold for around Rs. 3,200–3,500 in the local market in Rawalpindi and other regions of the province.