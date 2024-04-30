Workshop on gemstone identification, certification held

Peshawar - A day-long International Workshop on “Gemstone Identification, Certification, and Cutting according to International Market” was organised by Gem & Jewellery Centre of Excellence (GJoC), University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar in collaboration with the National Productivity Organisation, and the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA).

The workshop was held the other day at UET Peshawar. The aim of the workshop was to provide a platform to impart knowledge about Gemstone Identification, Certification, and Cutting according to the International Market.

The chief guest of the workshop was Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar, while the keynote speakers included Thanong Leelawatanasuk, Deputy Director (Technical) Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT), Dr Surin Intayot, Assistant Professor GIT, and Ms Supparat Promwongnan, Gemmologist.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali welcomed the participants from abroad and Pakistan. He urged, “I trust that today’s discussions will be enlightening and productive, paving the way for meaningful collaborations and advancements in our shared pursuit of excellence.”

He said, “UET Peshawar is partnering with the Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) and the Export Promotion Board to establish a ‘National Gemstone Certification Lab,’ aimed at empowering gemstone traders with internationally recognized certifications.”

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants of the workshop.