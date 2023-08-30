Wednesday, August 30, 2023
12 more suspects arrested in Fatima murder case

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-As many as 12 more suspects were arrested in the murder case of Fatima - a young domestic help who was tortured to death in the mansion of Ranipur spiritual leader (pir) in district Khairpur.
Ejaz Khaskhali, a driver of Hina Shah wife of main suspect Asad Ali Shah, was arrested from Karachi by Khairpur Police while 11 others were also taken into custody from Asad’s mansion. Those who were arrested included Shaukat Ali Abbasi, Wajid Ali Ghanghro, Akram Lashari, Sajjan Jogi, Meharuddin Wandir, Sajid Shah, Ijaz Shah, Mehtab Shah, Mushtaq Shah, Aftab Ali and Liaquat Sheikh.
SSP Khairpur Mir Rohail Khoso said that the driver Ijaz Khaskhali was accused of helping Hina Shah to escape. Ejaz Khaskhali had gone into hiding after helping Hina Shah in absconding. He said that detained suspects were shifted to GIMS hospital for DNA samples. The SSP said that police were trying to arrest Hina Shah, who was declared an absconder.

