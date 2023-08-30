Wednesday, August 30, 2023
1560 held in Peshawar crimes this year

Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Capital City Police Peshawar carried out a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 1560 persons involved in big crimes like murder, murder attempts, and kidnapping, this year since January, said the spokesman of police on Tuesday.

Acting upon the directives of CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar, a total of 371 cases of disputes over properties, personal vendettas, domestic conflicts, and other issues were registered. This resulted in the apprehension of 555 individuals linked to these cases. Additionally, 578 cases of assassination attempts were reported, leading to the arrest of 1,005 suspects, while 4965 cases were registered against professional criminals, resulting in the arrest of 5269 accused criminals.

These criminals were involved in various anti-social activities including aerial firing and arms possession. Notably, a substantial number of weapons, including more than 456 Kalashnikovs, 45 Kalakovs, 543 Rifles, 283 Shotguns, and 26 hand-grenades and more than 5815 Pistols and over 140000 different types of cartridges were also recovered.

On the occasion, Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar expressing satisfaction over the success of the crackdown against professional criminals, said that all available resources would be mobilized to further intensify the crackdown. The police have ramped up special checkpoints, search and strike operations, city patrolling, Eagle Squads and local police mobile units across various internal and external routes of the city.

