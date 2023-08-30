Wednesday, August 30, 2023
35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

APP
August 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The price control magistrates ar­rested 35 shopkeepers and sealed four shops over profiteering in a crackdown in the provincial capital by the district administration. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haid­er, more than 1,473 sales points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours while an action was taken against 180 sales points. A spokesperson for the district administration told media on Tuesday that cases were also registered against 37 shopkeepers over violations of the rules and 139 violators were faced penalties in shape of fines. During the current month, more than 35,000 points were inspected while hefty fines were im­posed on 2,515 business operators. Around 43 shops were sealed, 1,005 cases were registered and 1,025 shopkeepers were arrested in August, he disclosed. He said the district adminis­tration was strictly follow­ing zero tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding and regularly monitored the auction pro­cess in fruit and vegetable markets of the city.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1693370258.jpg

