5 killed, 6 injured in road, train accidents 

Rawalpindi-As many as 5 persons including a woman were killed and 6 others suffered multiple injuries in a collision between Hiace and 22-wheeler troller near T Chowk Rawat, informed sources on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 rushed to the accident site and conducted rescue operation by shifting the injured and bodies to hospital. Local police also arrived at the scene and carried out investigation besides assisted traffic police for regulating traffic. According to sources, a van was on its way to Gujranwala after picking Umrah pilgrims from New Islamabad International Aiport (NIIAP) when it rammed into a troller.

Resultantly, five persons died on the spot and six others got injured. Rescue 1122 moved the bodies and injured to hospitals for post-mortem and medical treatment. Those who died in road traffic accidnet were identified as Mehreen (45), Muhammad Danish (27), Haji Nazir (60), Haji Shafique (62) and Mian Idrees (50). In Taxila, a man died after hitting by a speeding train. The incident took place at Dhoke Wajan. Rescue 1122 moved the body to hospital.