LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tues­day transferred 53 district and ses­sions judges (D&SJs), including regis­trar, in a major reshuffle. As per an LHC notification, Irfan Ahmad Saeed, LHC Registrar, was transferred and posted as D&SJ Multan, while Sheikh Khalid Bashir, D&SJ Faisalabad, was trans­ferred and posted as LHC Registrar