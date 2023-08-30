ACs take action against price hike, beggary  

ISLAMABAD - Assistant Commissioners in Islamabad on Tuesday took action against price hikes, encroachment, and begging in their respective areas.

According to media reports, the action was taken on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

In the crackdown on price hikes, inspections were carried out at 134 different locations. Fines totaling Rs.17,100 were levied in response to pricing violations. Three shops were sealed and four individuals were arrested.

The crackdown also resulted in the apprehension of 29 professional beggars, who were handed over to law enforcement. Unlicensed medical facilities and outlets offering Shisha services were also targeted.

An extensive anti-encroachment operation was also carried out, leading to the apprehension of seven persons. A legal case was registered against two outlaws implicated in the encroachment incidents.

Over 12 kilograms of polythene bags were confiscated as part of the efforts to counteract rising prices.

Unauthorized petrol filling stations and illegal LPG facilities were also targeted. Fourteen non-compliant petrol filling agencies were shut down, alongside the closure of three unlawful LPG filling stations. Three individuals linked to these operations were arrested and relocated to police facilities. The Assistant Commissioners said that the campaign will continue on a daily basis to curb price hikes, encroachment, and begging in Islamabad.