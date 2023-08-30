ANF held 29 suspected smugglers

Islamabad-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) launched massive operations against drug mafia across the country and held 29 suspected smugglers, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Tuesday. ANF also impounded 8 vehicles being used by the drug peddlers for transportation of narcotics from one to another place.

The seized drugs comprised 143.800 Kg Opium, 5.065 Kg Heroin, 528.490 Kg Hashish, 12.815 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 103 Kg Morphine and 39 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tablets).

ANF Balochistan recovered 318 Kg Drugs, 15000 litres Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) & 5250 litres Sulphuric Acid (H2SO4) Chemicals in 4 operations while arrested 3 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 67 Kg Opium, 148 Kg Hashish and 103 Kg Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 217.702 Kg Drugs in 4 operations while arrested 4 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 36 Kg Opium, 1.702 Kg Heroin and 180 Kg Hashish. ANF KPK recovered 104.367 Kg Drugs in 11 operations while arrested 8 persons including a foreigner in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 10.800 Kg Opium, 350 Grams Heroin, 86 Kg Hashish and 7.217 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF North recovered 151 Kg drugs & 2 x Pistols (9mm & 30 bore alongwith 30 x Cartridges) in 12 operations while arrested 14 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 30 Kg Opium, 3.013 Kg Heroin, 114.490 Kg Hashish, 3.458 Methamphetamine (Ice) and 39 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tablets).

ANF Sindh recovered 2.140 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) in 4 operations. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.