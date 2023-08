ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday grant­ed the police three-day physi­cal remand of Advocate Imaan Mazari in a terrorism case reg­istered by Bhara Kahu police station. The police produced the accused before ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zu­lqarnain at judicial complex Islamabad. Special prosecu­tor Raja Naveed said that Bha­ra Kahu police station had reg­istered case against Imaan Mazari for instigating youth against the state.