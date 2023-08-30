Authorities directed to safeguard schools’ infrastructure in flood-prone areas

MULTAN - South Punjab School Education Secretary Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan directed the offi­cials to take all possible measures to safeguard schools vulnerable to flooding in Sutlej River.

He was addressing a conference at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The chief ex­ecutive officers (CEOs) of respective districts have been tasked with ensuring comprehen­sive protection against water-related damages by implementing robust measures. The confer­ence was participated by key education stake­holders, including Ad­ditional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries Kha­waja Mazharul Haque Saifur Rahman Khan, DPI (Secondary) South Pun­jab Zahida Batul, DPI (El­ementary) Parvez Iqbal, and other officials.

The secretary empha­sised the paramount importance of restoring damaged school struc­tures and providing es­sential amenities. He un­derscored the necessity of proactive measures to avert flood-induced harm, highlighting ef­fective communication with the district admin­istrations concerned. He stressed the need for an enhanced coordination mechanism with rel­evant authorities to bol­ster preparedness.

The secretary praised the South Punjab’s educational achieve­ments, noting excep­tional performance in Matriculation and Ninth Examinations as well as enrollment rates sur­passing the rest of Pun­jab. Saleem attributed this success to dedicated team-work and the re­lentless efforts of educa­tion officers and teach­ers. However, he urged districts lagging in test results and enrollment to address these concerns with special attention.

In the conference, discussions revolved around various educa­tion-related matters, including the establish­ment of a Cadet College in Multan, student coun­cil elections, distribu­tion of the Green Book in schools, progress on the Miyawaki Jungle project, examination re­sults for Matric and 9th, scheduling of the school hockey league, prepara­tions for school Olym­pics, and enhancement of sports facilities. No­tably, selected govern­ment schools in districts Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan exhibited commendable performance during the summer break.