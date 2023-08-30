Authorities directed to safeguard schools’ infrastructure in flood-prone areas

MULTAN - South Punjab School Education Secretary Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan directed the officials to take all possible measures to safeguard schools vulnerable to flooding in Sutlej River.
He was addressing a conference at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The chief executive officers (CEOs) of respective districts have been tasked with ensuring comprehensive protection against water-related damages by implementing robust measures. The conference was participated by key education stakeholders, including Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretaries Khawaja Mazharul Haque Saifur Rahman Khan, DPI (Secondary) South Punjab Zahida Batul, DPI (Elementary) Parvez Iqbal, and other officials.
The secretary emphasised the paramount importance of restoring damaged school structures and providing essential amenities. He underscored the necessity of proactive measures to avert flood-induced harm, highlighting effective communication with the district administrations concerned. He stressed the need for an enhanced coordination mechanism with relevant authorities to bolster preparedness.
The secretary praised the South Punjab’s educational achievements, noting exceptional performance in Matriculation and Ninth Examinations as well as enrollment rates surpassing the rest of Punjab. Saleem attributed this success to dedicated team-work and the relentless efforts of education officers and teachers. However, he urged districts lagging in test results and enrollment to address these concerns with special attention.
In the conference, discussions revolved around various education-related matters, including the establishment of a Cadet College in Multan, student council elections, distribution of the Green Book in schools, progress on the Miyawaki Jungle project, examination results for Matric and 9th, scheduling of the school hockey league, preparations for school Olympics, and enhancement of sports facilities. Notably, selected government schools in districts Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan exhibited commendable performance during the summer break.