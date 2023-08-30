Barkatullah, Inam win titles in Shaheed Tennis Tournament

LAHORE -The Maj Saqib Hussain Sha­heed Tennis Tournament, held at Farhad Mess Rawal­pindi, witnessed an exciting display of tennis prowess as Barkatullah and Inam ul Haq emerged victorious in their respective categories. In a thrilling showdown, Bar­katullah beat Abdullah Adnan by 7-5, 7-6. Meanwhile, the 55+ singles Davis Cupper, Inam ul Haq, defeated Syed Iftikhar 6-1, 6-2. The event was graced by the presence of Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hus­sain as the chief guest, who presented prizes to the win­ners. The chief guest congrat­ulated both the winners and runners-up and applauded the dedication and hard work put forth by Inam ul Haq, PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ah­mad Rao, Secretary Rashid Malik and expressed com­mitment to supporting Inam ul Haq’s efforts in organizing such tournaments in honor of martyrs. Tournament Direc­tor Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for gracing the oc­casion and also thanked Maj Gen. Asghar Nawaz and Brig Rashid Wali Janjua, chairman of the tournament committee, for orchestrating an outstand­ing event. He also thanked If­tikhar Ahmad Rao and Rashid Malik for their contributions, including the provision of shields, medals, certificates, and balls that added to the grandeur of the event.