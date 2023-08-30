Barkatullah, Inam win titles in Shaheed Tennis Tournament

LAHORE -The Maj Saqib Hussain Shaheed Tennis Tournament, held at Farhad Mess Rawalpindi, witnessed an exciting display of tennis prowess as Barkatullah and Inam ul Haq emerged victorious in their respective categories. In a thrilling showdown, Barkatullah beat Abdullah Adnan by 7-5, 7-6. Meanwhile, the 55+ singles Davis Cupper, Inam ul Haq, defeated Syed Iftikhar 6-1, 6-2. The event was graced by the presence of Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain as the chief guest, who presented prizes to the winners. The chief guest congratulated both the winners and runners-up and applauded the dedication and hard work put forth by Inam ul Haq, PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao, Secretary Rashid Malik and expressed commitment to supporting Inam ul Haq’s efforts in organizing such tournaments in honor of martyrs. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for gracing the occasion and also thanked Maj Gen. Asghar Nawaz and Brig Rashid Wali Janjua, chairman of the tournament committee, for orchestrating an outstanding event. He also thanked Iftikhar Ahmad Rao and Rashid Malik for their contributions, including the provision of shields, medals, certificates, and balls that added to the grandeur of the event.